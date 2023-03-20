Brush collection will begin Tuesday in West Temple after the city contracted with an Alabama company to pick up multiple piles stacked throughout the city.
The brush — fallen tree limbs and branches from last month’s ice storm — will be collected, starting in Area 2, roughly bordered to east by some Western Hills streets near HK Dodgen Loop, mostly south of West Adams Avenue to north of State Highway 317 near Lake Belton High School, and west to the city limits at Temple Lake Park and south to the Leon River and Bell County agricultural area south of West Adams.
Meanwhile, bulk trash collection will also start in East Temple today. Area 4 is roughly bordered by East Adams Avenue to the south, Third Street to the west and extending north of HK Dodgen Loop to the Troy city limits near Interstate 35, and to the eastern city limits.
Brush collection will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily under a $400,000 contract with Auburn, Ala.-based D&G Enterprises, an emergency contractor with 50 years of experience, including 2005 Hurricane Rita recovery operations.
D&G Enterprises will assist city crews in the pickup and disposal of downed trees and branches.
Temple officials estimated it would have taken city crews up to four months to collect and dispose of remaining brush piles throughout the city.
“Their services also provide for the grinding of the brush, which will be utilized by Waste Management as groundcover for the city’s landfill,” the city said in a news release.
Justin Brantley, director of Solid Waste for the city of Temple, said city crews worked non-stop for weeks to clean up debris, but were overwhelmed by the enormous task.
“We hear our community’s concerns and are excited to get this help so we can serve our residents faster and get back to the beautiful Temple we know and love,” he said.
Collection efforts
Temple said the contracted crew will work west to east to pick up the remaining. City crews will continue to collect bulk trash while the contractor is collecting the brush.
After Area 2 brush collection is complete, the contractor will move to other zones. The schedule is: Area 1, which includes Western Hills and parts of southwest Temple, followed by Area 5, Area 3, Area 7, Area 8, Area 6 and Area 4.
Bulk trash collection, once complete in Area 4, will move to Area 1, followed by Area 2, Area 7, Area 8, Area 5, Area 6 and Area 3.
Once the contractor work is complete in all the areas of Temple, regular collection for both brush and bulk will resume as scheduled by city crews.
“It is important to note that if a resident’s brush and bulk pile is mixed, it will not be serviced,” a city news release said. “Residents are responsible for separating those piles. Also, because crews will be working weekends and evenings, it is important to not block access to the brush piles and allow space for the heavy-duty equipment that crews will be utilizing to make those pick-ups.”
The city said no additional charges will be reflected on resident’s utility bills while the city contracts services for brush collection.
For updates and information on brush and bulk collection, visit templetx.gov/solidwaste.