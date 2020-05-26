BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced the school will reopen its campus for some summer classes on Wednesday, June 3.
The first summer session, which goes until June 30, will be part of a phased approach to returning to campus, spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
Most courses will be offered online for the first summer session, but certain undergraduate and graduate courses will meet in person. These include biology labs, chemistry labs and exercise science skills-based classes as well as graduate health science courses. Students in those selected courses will be notified by their instructors through Canvas that the course will meet face-to-face. Faculty who are teaching in Summer I have been notified by their dean whether their class will be online or on-campus.
For the Summer II term, which runs July 6-30, a majority of classes will be offered in person on campus, the release said.
UMHB’s return to campus program for students will have health and safety protocols in place that align with federal, state and local health officials’ guidance, the release said. Guidelines include social distancing (6 feet or more) whenever possible. Most summer classrooms will be configured for at least 6 feet of social distancing, the release said.
Other protocol will include frequent hand sanitizing, avoidance of crowds and lines, and enhanced cleaning measures. Additional protocols will be in place for campus housing, dining facilities, laboratories and certain classes where social distancing may not be feasible.
Masks will be mandatory for students in some areas, so students have been informed to return to campus with at least two cloth face coverings, the release said. Masks for faculty may be mandatory, depending on classroom configuration or specific tasks during which social distancing cannot be easily maintained.