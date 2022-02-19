BELTON — People turned out in large numbers Saturday for this year’s Mother Earth News Fair at the Bell County Expo Center.
“We love coming back,” said Josh Wilder, the fair’s senior events producer. “We did make it in 2020 before the pandemic hit. We’ve been coming to Bell County since 2016. We’ve always had a great response.”
Andrew Perkins, director of events for Ogden Publications, said that due to the pandemic this was their first in-person event anywhere since 2020.
“We had to learn how to engage with our community through computers, and that doesn’t replace the benefits of educating, inspiring and getting to know people in person,” he said.
Saturday’s fair events filled the livestock exposition building, Garth Arena and portions of the Assembly Hall. There were workshops and displays on greenhouses, electric fences, baby chicks, feeding kids healthfully and just about everything else.
The two-day fair continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. The schedule of workshops runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Jesse Frost’s 10 a.m. workshop on Living Soil was nearly packed. With emphasis on photosynthesis and soil compaction, he discussed “what soils need and how to meet those needs in any context.”
He called glucose “little sugary snacks” that get pushed into the soil.
“Microbes consume that sugar,” he said.
A larger microbe eats that one, he said, on up to a worm, to a chicken that lays an egg.
“What started out as a little bit of carbon became a part of our body,” he said.
“Our job is to let the soil do it,” he said. “We have to do things to encourage the soil, to facilitate the soil battery.”
As for how that takes shape in a garden, he gave a few guiding principles. No. 1 is keeping the soil covered as much as possible.
Mulches are great for that, he said, because they keep the moisture in.
“You have to have water on the full bed,” he said. “If we are looking for life on another planet, we are looking for water.”
Another principle would be disturbing the soil as little as possible, he said. It’s easy to disturb the soil in tillage, he said, but the gardener can improve on drainage and compaction issues.
He showed a video of himself using an auger bit to drill holes in the garden soil, and then placing tomato plants in the soil. He plants other things beside these plants, he said.
“We grow all year,” he said of his farm in Kentucky. “If you’re not feeing your soil, your soil is feeding on itself.”
No two gardens are exactly alike, he said, and every gardener must determine their own context. He recently encountered this, he said, when he sold one farm and bought another.
A woman in the audience asked how he researched the new farm.
“We liked the land, because it was flat,” he said.
He did a soil test, and the new property had a building from which they could sell produce, he said.
“I wish we’d done a drainage test,” he said. “It’s pretty bad.”
Jana Belk of Nixon, Mo., said she makes the 12-hour drive to the fair every year.
“I’m really interested in soil health,” she said. “I’m co-chairman of the Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden in Springfield, Mo. So I wanted to know as much as possible about healthy soil and healthy food.”
A registered dietician, she’s also interested in nutrition, she said.
“I’m going to buy the book,” she said. “I am impressed by the whole thing,”