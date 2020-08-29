From specialized pizzas to sandwiches, a new pizza shop in West Temple is now open and catering to local cravings.
Marco’s Pizza opened its new store, 5408 W. Adams Ave., earlier this month. It is the third location in Bell County after two stores in Killeen.
Houston resident and businessman Anad Agarwala said he wanted to start his franchise after inspiration from his father, who also has his own business, and because he believes in the brand.
“In my opinion, our quality is the main thing that sets us apart from our competitors,” Agarwala said. “We make our dough in house, and our sauce is an authentic Italian recipe from our founder. We also have a good variety of other delicious foods, such as our specialty pizza bowls and hearth-baked sandwiches. Anyone that eats at Marco’s is sure to find something they will enjoy.”
Though the business did take steps to be careful while setting up, Angarwala said the process of hiring and construction was not too challenging.
Angarwala said business at the new location has been strong since it opened last week, with the coronavirus pandemic not affecting the business’s operations much.
“We surprisingly did not see much of a change in business during the pandemic as compared to before it,” Angarwala said, referring to his other stores. “In fact, we have actually seen an increase in sales. I believe that the pizza business was not strongly affected by the pandemic as compared to other businesses, because people are more interested in staying home and eating in.”
Similar to other locations, the new restaurant will have no-contact delivery available to keep both customers and employees safe.
Angarwala said the pandemic has not affected his plans on opening an additional two stores in the county. A location in Harker Heights is planned for either later this year or early next year, and a second Temple location is set to come to the southern side of the city later next year.