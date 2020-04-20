BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — A boil water notice was issued Monday for some customers of the city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Supply Co.
The notice was issued after a water line break and affects customers who draw water from the Tolbert Well, the city said.
To ensure destructions of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling water, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call the Bruceville-Eddy Water Department at 254-859-5700 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The afterhours number is 254-640-0721.