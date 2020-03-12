Drought conditions in Central Texas have subsided with only part of western Bell County labeled as abnormally dry, according to a data map provided by the Texas Water Development Board.
“January 2020 brought above-average precipitation to large areas of North Texas but below-average precipitation in much of South Texas,” Dr. Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist in the board’s Office of Water Science and Conservation, wrote in his report. “The latest drought map for conditions as of March 3 shows drought intensification in South Texas. Extreme drought now covers 6 percent of the state — up 3 percent from last week.”
But in the last three months drought conditions in Texas have dropped 13 percent to 21 percent.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, stressed how the county is doing much better than most people think.
“You’ll notice on the U.S. Drought Monitor for Texas how Bell County is starting to be abnormally dry toward the western side of the county,” Aaron said. “But you’ll also notice how Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet County have rainfall out there that impacts us, so we’re not in as bad of shape as people think.”
Aaron emphasized how it’s better to track and observe rainfall and conduct drought assessment on a 365-day running total, since Mother Nature doesn’t follow our calendar.
“As of today in the Edwards Aquifer recharge area, the 365-day running total is 33.8 inches of rainfall when our average is 33.3 inches ... So we’re at 102 percent,” Aaron said.
Even when referencing the Trinity Aquifer’s drought status, Aaron said, “When you go back 365 days from March 9, we have received 30.8 inches of rain over that time. Our average rainfall is 33 inches, so we feel comfortable still being in the 93.4 percentile.”
Although Aaron admitted this past winter was dry — similar to 2011 — substantial rainfall events impacting the Edwards Aquifer have been substantial and positive.