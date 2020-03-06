The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Friday due to a break on a water main distribution line.
Water service is expected to be restored Friday afternoon. Customers Customers affected by the boil notice live from Aubrey Messer Road east to Davilla along FM 487, from Davilla west to county ling along FM 487 including County Road 402 and 404 Loop in Milam County, and north along Donahoe and Vilas roads in Bell County.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes prior to consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Water system officials will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.