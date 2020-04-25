WACO — Honoring its commitment to keep Texas strong, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance is refunding more than $20 million to its auto policyholders.
Personal and commercial auto policyholders will be credited or refunded 15% of their auto insurance premiums for two months beginning May 15, according to a TFBI news release.
“Texas streets have been quieter than usual as everyone joins forces to do the important work of flattening the curve,” TFBI Executive Vice President Mike Gerik said. “With fewer drivers on the road resulting in fewer accidents, we are pleased to be able to make this premium refund to our policyholders.”
Policyholders will not need to take any action in order to receive their credit or refund. Some will receive a credit on their future billing statement. Policyholders who have paid in full will be mailed a refund check, the release said.