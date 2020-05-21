BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. lifted a boil water notice Thursday that resulted from a water main break in the 2500 block of Interstate 14.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in the 2000 to 2500 block of Interstate 14 (north side), North Wheat Road, FM 93 from Wheat Road to Scott Lane, Dew Lane and Spring Valley.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 5/21/2020,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact the Dog Ridge Water office at 254-939-6533, or general manager Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To contact TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.