State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said Monday a trio of issues will dominate the Texas Legislature when its next session starts Tuesday: the budget, public education and redistricting.
Shine discussed those issues Monday morning during his monthly forum at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Each will have their own challenges.
The budget will be hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has pummeled some of the state’s revenue streams, such as taxes from oil and gas, hotels and alcohol.
Lawmakers’ top priority, Shine said, will be the two-year budget — the only thing the Texas Constitution mandates the Legislature must complete when they meet.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday legislators will have an estimated $112.5 billion available for general-purpose spending for the next budget cycle, The Texas Tribune reported. That number is slightly down from the $112.96 billion in the current budget.
Hegar said the state faces a nearly $1 billion deficit for the current budget.
“The focus is obviously going to be on budget shortfalls,” Shine said.
Educators and some legislators want to beef up public school finance funding — a goal dependent on the budget. Two years ago, the Legislature, through House Bill 3, injected $6.5 billion to boost public school funding.
“Continuing to make the funding whole, the maintenance of House Bill 3 is an appropriate (priority) for us to be discussing,” Belton schools Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I think we want to make sure that we can continue doing the same things we’ve been doing according to that plan.”
That law amounted to lawmakers retaking control of school finance, Shine said. Previously, state courts intervened and drove the process, he said.
“If we want to keep it that way (controlled by lawmakers), we have to continue to make public education a major focus,” Shine said.
As for redistricting, it will determine the next decade of politics. Lawmakers will redraw the maps for the state House and Senate as well as the congressional districts.
Shine told attendees of his Temple Chamber of Commerce forum last week he expects redistricting to be completed during a special session this summer.