BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor has a reputation for building top-of-the-line facilities for its academic and athletic programs, and the university’s newest endeavor — a multi-million dollar on-campus practice facility for its men’s and women’s golf programs — will only bolster that reputation.
“I’m proud that people recognize that everything we do at UMHB, we want to do it with excellence,” Dr. Randy O’Rear, the school’s president, said Thursday when plans for the facility were announced. “If we can’t do something with excellence — up to the really high standard that we hold ourselves to — we either won’t do it or we’ll wait until we can do it right, but we won’t do it halfway.”
In keeping with that mantra, the facility will be designed by two-time Masters champion and world-renowned golf course architect Ben Crenshaw along with Earl Santee, who designed Crusader Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Target Field, Minute Maid Park and NRG Stadium.
Santee’s Populous architectural firm will handle the clubhouse, which will include dressing facilities, an indoor putting green and indoor hitting bays with simulators so UMHB golfers can still get in some work when the weather is bad.
Crenshaw’s course architectural firm of Coore & Crenshaw created the highly acclaimed courses of San Hills Golf Club in Nebraska, the Bandon Trails and Sheep Ranch courses at Bandon Dunes in Oregon and the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui among others.
Crenshaw will design the outdoor portion of the facility, which will include three holes — two par-4s and a par-3 — and additional practice areas for putting, short game and bunker play.
The entire facility, whose seed was planted a couple of years ago when O’Rear’s wife, Julie, said something needed to be done for the golf programs, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
“While designing Crusader Stadium and Bawcom Student Union and some other projects for us, Earl Santee fell in love with Mary Hardin-Baylor. Now he’s our partner and teammate in campus master planning,” Randy O’Rear said. “If we need to build something, he knows where to place facilities because he has the expertise and experience to know how people move, what their patterns are and how to lay out world-class facilities.
“Earl said we’d eventually need a golf architect to design the holes and the practice area. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to start at the top and try to get Ben Crenshaw.’”
With a daughter in one of UMHB’s graduate programs, Crenshaw and his wife, Julie, are familiar with the university. O’Rear reached out to the Crenshaws last spring, and the wheels were set in motion.
“When we met in person that first time, it was Earl, Ben and Julie, and me and my Julie. I had no idea if Ben had any interest in designing this for us,” O’Rear said. “We had lunch and visited and went out to the site that day. Ben came back four more times and brought two of his associates with him.
“His excitement and eagerness to do this, I can’t even begin to explain how on-board he is with doing this project. He’s a remarkable human being.”
Like with almost all initial plans for a project of this size, the design changed over the course of time as one thing or another just didn’t seem to fit with the location of the clubhouse.
It finally all came together when the decision was made to let Crenshaw design the holes and practice areas first, and then Santee could design a clubhouse that works within that scope.
“For months, we kept working to try to get it to what we wanted and what would work,” O’Rear said. “About four weeks ago, we finally got some clarity on how it should be done. We decided to start by giving Ben an open canvas so he could do what he does so well — build a world-class golf facility — then we’ll locate the building close to it. It’s going to be amazing.”
UMHB’s golf programs, which have a combined 22 American Southwest Conference titles — and the claim to fame as the school’s first NCAA Division III champion when the women’s team won the national crown in 2013 — believe the new facility will be a boost on the quest to continue their tradition of success.
“Having world-class designers like Ben Crenshaw and Earl Santee working on this project is mind-blowing, especially when you see how excited they both are about working together for UMHB,” men’s golf head coach Jordan Cox said. “I cannot wait to see the dream of this facility come to fruition.”