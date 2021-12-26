Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. is offering new perks for its retail customers.
The supply chain service company recently launched JAVAPERKS, a new foodservice-at-retail program that offers customers a premium coffee and tea solution.
“We are pleased to deliver innovative solutions, service, and access to resources that help our customers achieve sustained, profitable growth,” Keith Ross, McLane senior vice president for corporate merchandising, said in a news release. “Through JAVAPERKS, retailers can offer their customers uniquely branded, high-quality, and great-tasting coffees and teas for their stores.”
Data provided by S&D Coffee and Tea shows hot dispensed beverages represent 14% of all foodservice sales.
Of that 14%, drip coffee represents 78 percent, while cappuccinos, hot chocolate, hot tea, and specialty beverages account for nearly 1%, according to the release.
Through JAVAPERKS, retailers may access products to rival any coffeehouse, such as coffee, cappuccinos, iced coffee, and tea. Retailers may also customize graphics for their coffee bar, countertop units and walls to highlight the JAVAPERKS brand inside a store and to provide a branded coffee bar service to retail patrons with minimal expense.
To learn more, visit www.mclanegrocery.com/javaperks.