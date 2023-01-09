KILLEEN — As a new Bell County commissioner, Louie Minor swore an oath to uphold the laws of Texas and the nation.
Some opponents to marijuana decriminalization have argued that elected officials who advocate for Proposition A in Killeen run afoul of their oaths of office.
Minor denies that assertion.
“I think it’s nonsense,” the Army veteran said. “As far as decriminalization and violating my oath, I’m the only one on the Commissioners Court who fought — went overseas and fought — to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.”
Minor, elected Precinct 4 commissioner in November after incumbent John Driver did not seek reelection, read an oath Tuesday:
“I, Louie Minor, do solemnly swear (or affirm), that I will faithfully executive the duties of the office of County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Bell County, State of Texas, and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this state; and furthermore solemnly swear that I will not be, directly or indirectly, interested in any contract with or claim against the county, except such contracts or claims as are expressly authorized by law and except such warrants as may issue to me as fees of office, so help me God.”
Minor, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, worked with Ground Game Texas — an Austin-based grassroots political organization that crafted decriminalization ordinances in Harker Heights, Denton, San Marcos, Austin and Elgin — to get Proposition A approved in Killeen.
“When people say I haven’t done my job to protect and defend, I’ve done my job,” Minor said. “That is a non-issue. They’re entitled to their opinion, but I see it differently.”
Bell County is the first county in Texas to authorize litigation against one of its own cities in an effort to make null and void decriminalization ordinances.
Commissioners unanimously agreed on Dec. 22 to allow Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols and Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza to sue Killeen over the Killeen City Council’s adoption of Proposition A, the ballot measure approved by voters in November to decriminalize marijuana.
Former Killeen councilman Jonathan Okray told commissioners the municipal ordinance “contradicts state law and statute” and is “problematic.”
“I highly recommend that you proceed with litigation on this matter within a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.
Like other opponents of Prop A, Garza said it conflicts with state law and therefore should not be allowed in individual cities.
No city official has been served the lawsuit, Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said in an email Friday.