BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. has lifted a boil water notice issued Saturday.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 2/11/2020,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge at 254-939-6533 or general manager Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.