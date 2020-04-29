Residents from Temple to Copperas Cove gathered along area roads Wednesday to pay their respects to the second of two Bell County Sheriff’s deputies who died in the last week.
A caravan of police vehicles escorted the body of Sgt. Robert Pettigrew of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department from Centex Mortuary Service in Temple to the Crawford and Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. The escort included more than 150 vehicles from multiple local law enforcement agencies.
This was the second time this week that local law enforcement has come out to escort a fallen Bell County sheriff’s deputy this week. On Tuesday, officers accompanied the body of Deputy John Rhoden from Temple to Belton.
“There was exactly the same level of support for today’s escort as we saw yesterday,” Sheriff’s Department spokesman Bob Reinhard said. “We saw more support on the west side of Bell County as we moved from Temple to Copperas Cove.”
Pettigrew, 59, died of natural causes in his Lampasas County home Monday morning.
Pettigrew first started working for the department in March 1993 as a correctional officer and was later promoted to deputy. He was promoted to sergeant after working as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer.
Reinhard said the department plans to release funeral information with how the public can honor Sgt. Pettigrew by late Thursday.
Those working at the Sheriff’s Department are doing well, Reinhard said, despite not yet having the time to mourn their two losses.
“Everyone is doing good right now but I can tell you that, because there was two and they happened pretty much right on top of each other, I don’t know how many people have got to sit back and digest it,” Reinhard said. “The opportunity for that to present itself will be once we get through the other side of the second funeral.”
Visitation hours for Deputy Rhoden will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 N. Main St. in Belton, which will be open to the public. The private funeral will be streamed online at 2 p.m. Friday.