Most federal, state, county and municipal offices, including Temple, Belton and Bell County, will be closed Friday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Temple and Belton school districts and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor are closed until Monday, Jan. 3. Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Temple schools and Wednesday, Jan. 5, in Belton schools. UMHB classes resume Jan. 10.
The Roy and Jean Potts Belton Swim Center in Belton is closed to the public through Jan. 4.
City emergency services in Temple and Belton will continue as normal.
City of Temple solid waste services will run on its regular schedule.
Belton trash collections will maintain normal schedules since the holiday is on Saturday.