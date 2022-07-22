A $2 million federal grant awarded to the city of Belton and the Belton Economic Development Corp. will fund a utility project at the former Rockwool Industries Inc. Superfund site.
The grant from the Federal Economic Development Administration will be used to fund the extension of water and sewer lines to the site, located on FM 93 about a quarter-mile east of Interstate 35.
“The site has been remediated and is ready for development,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Friday.
Rockwool operated a manufacturing plant for mineral wool insulation at the site from the mid-1950s until February 1987.
“It has been vacant since then,” Romer said.
The Rockwool property was designated in 1998 as a federal Superfund site by the Environmental Protection Agency, and a $17 million state and federal project was undertaken to remediate contaminants at the location.
The grant requires a $500,000 local match that will be funded by the Belton EDC, which has been marketing the property for several years.
The site is expected to be sold to the private sector to develop manufacturing and commercial facilities, which the BEDC estimates will be instrumental in retaining 215 current jobs and attracting 20 more, according to a news release.
“This funding helps facilitate an expansion for one of our local industries and opens up the area for additional development,” Cynthia Hernandez, BEDC executive director, said in a news release. “It’s an environmentally sensitive parcel with some challenges that now has a more realistic opportunity to become a productive part of the community.”
A city of Belton staff report last year said water and sewer infrastructure will aid in the site’s redevelopment.
“All the ‘on-site’ water and sewer lines will be developed and paid for by the private companies or local (BEDC) funds as part of their development costs,” the report said.
Romer said the grant “has the potential to retain 215 jobs in Belton.”
“A local business was considering either expanding in that area or moving the business. Access to utilities makes the property more attractive for expansion,” he said. “Of course, no agreements are in place, but that is the potential of this property.”
The city plans to construct a new wastewater lift station that would receive wastewater from 850 feet of pipe to the north and 1,000 feet of pipe east along FM 93.
“This proposed project is to provide the basis for serving the Rockwool area with wastewater infrastructure while also eliminating the existing lift station, which is in aged condition,” a preliminary engineering report said.
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter signed a resolution authorizing the grant application on Sept. 28, 2021.
The mayor credited the assistance of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and other partners to make the grant possible.
“Essential utility service will make the site much more appealing to developers,” said Jo-Ell Guzman, Belton grants coordinator.