A popular West Temple trail is planned for expansion.
Earlier this month the Temple City Council unanimously approved two contracts related to the design of improvements and expansion of Pepper Creek Trail during their regular meeting. The combined cost for the two design contracts was more than $518,000.
Pepper Creek Trail is located in West Temple, just west of Kegley Road near West Adams Avenue. It extends into the Industrial Park area.
The two contracts will not only plan for an expansion of the trail to the south of West Adams Avenue, but also rehabilitate an aging bridge along the road and add more lighting.
“Pepper Creek Trail has been a very popular trail since the first day it opened,” Parks Director Kevin Beavers said. “With the continued growth of the city, in addition to the opening of Crossroad Regional Park, this trail will continue to grow in use and be a major trail to connect multiple neighborhoods together.”
The trail will connect with a planned multi-family housing development called the Village on Pepper Creek at the corner of Adams and Kegley.
“Due to the location along Pepper Creek, a (planned development) condition will require a trail easement on the western property boundary to enable future trail construction,” a Planning and Zoning staff report said. “This would connect to the existing Pepper Creek Trail to the north and would enable extension of the trail to the south, when and if that property is developed.”
City officials said expansion of the trail with additional lighting was one of the projects listed as a priority in the 2020 parks and trails master plan.
Lighting of the trail is planned to illuminate the entire existing trail as well as the bridge being rehabilitated and two other pedestrian bridges along the path.
When expanded, the trail is planned to go further south of Adams Avenue and meet up with Kegley Road.
Rehabilitation of the pedestrian bridge near the trail, along with designs of the trail expansion was approved for $239,400 while designs of the trail lighting will cost $279,200.
Engineers for the project estimate that construction of the expansion and bridge rehabilitation will take eight months to complete and $2.75 million to build. Lighting for the trail is estimated to take six months to complete and will cost about $2.8 million.
Councilman Wendell Williams, who represents West Temple, said investing in trails and parks is the sign of a health community and one that wants to give its residents a way to exercise and enjoy where they live.
“I have been pleasantly surprised every time I have been on the Pepper Creek Trail, how much it is used, and did not realize that there was that pent-up demand,” he said. “Anything that we can do to expand the trail network and make it more user friendly, like we are going to do on Pepper Creek, I think it is a positive thing for the city of Temple.”