Addressing inmates with mental health issues — especially those with drug abuse problems — is the goal of a new partnership approved Monday.
The partnership between Baylor Scott & White and the county was unanimously approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday. The partnership would have a trained psychiatrist help treat patients at the Bell County Jail for 10 hours a week, with the county paying $75,000 a year for the service.
Katherine Martin, director of specialty courts and social work for the county, said the psychiatrist would be an addiction specialist treating those who mainly have mental illnesses and drug issues.
“With that addiction specialist … we are going to focus on dual diagnosis clients, clients who come in with an identified mental health and major substance abuse issues,” Martin said. “We will be starting off slow with five clients and slowly building a case load. A lot of times there is a chicken or the egg problem, and is it mental health that is the predominate issue or is it substance abuse.”
The hiring of a new specialist to help on these cases was requested by Court at Law 3 Judge Rebecca DePew, who presides over the county’s drug treatment and veterans treatment courts.
DePew said there is a large need in both the county and the country to help those with mental illnesses, especially those who are currently in jail.
“Mental health starts in our jails, unfortunately,” DePew said. “It is a matter of addressing those needs so we can hopefully make our community as safe as possible, and to get those individuals who are suffering from mental illness the best care.”
Cases involving those with mental health issues, DePew said, also have the possibility of blocking up the local jail and justice systems because of a lack of treatment.
“Ultimately if somebody is suffering from a mental illness that is severe enough, you can’t try them,” DePew said. “They are sitting in our jails, potentially not moving forward with their cases because of the mental illnesses they might be suffering from.”
Martin said the ultimate goal of the program is to build towards having group therapy sessions in the jail, but it will need to wait until after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
The jail currently contracts with the organization Wellpath for telehealth psychiatric services for inmates. Martin said these telehealth services will continue alongside the in-person services, helping reduce waiting times in the jail from the current one to two weeks.
Martin said the agreement now needs to go back to Baylor Scott and White for any final fine tuning, but she hopes to have the program up and running by sometime in December.