The Moody-based Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. has lifted a boil water notice issued earlier this week, officials announced Friday.
Customers affected by the Wednesday notice live on Southwest McLennan County Road and along FM 107 between Southwest McLennan County and Alexander roads.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of November 13, 2020,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. at 254-853-3838.