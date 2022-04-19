BELTON — A 117-lot subdivision in Bell County received preliminary approval for its plat Monday.
On Monday the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the Stone Lake Trails subdivision. The more than 134.8 acre subdivision, east of Harker Heights, is expected to include 117 lots for single family homes.
The subdivision is located along FM 2410, east of High Oak Drive and west of Elf Trail to the east.
County officials said the subdivision is inside the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Harker Heights, with the subdivision bordered to the west by the city limits.
Officials said the subdivision was originally going to be annexed into Harker Heights, but issues with Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. caused it to stay in the county.
“We tried to get it into the city of Harker Heights but Dog Ridge Water would not let it out of its certificate of convenience and necessity,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said.
A certificate of convenience and necessity is given by the state to a water or wastewater provider, granting them exclusive rights to operate in an area. Without the certificate for the subdivision, Harker Heights would not have been able to provide water for the subdivision.
The subdivision has two connections to FM 2410, which borders the tract to the north, after developers were unable to connect to other nearby roads.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves subdivision developers previously had a connection to nearby Gnome Lane to the south but were forced to remove that connection
“Gnome Lane, (the developers) thought they wanted to come out there but the people had some documents that said they can’t be tied into increased traffic,” Neaves said.