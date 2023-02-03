Temple’s annual Salute to Business event was rescheduled for Tuesday after the event was delayed by local freezing conditions.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the annual event, announced Wednesday it would push back the event to Tuesday instead of its original Jan. 31 date.
Rod Henry, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said that many parts of the event are expected to remain the same despite the schedule change. He said that the event was postponed due to concerns caused by the winter storm and the icy conditions it caused.
“We are happy to announce that Salute to Business 2023 will take place next Tuesday, Feb. 7,” Henry said. “The many moving parts aligned for us to bring an unchanged program to the business community next week.”
The event is expected to begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. The social hour will be followed by dinner and a speech from a keynote speaker.
Organizers said that the keynote speaker for the event would be Shannon A. Brown, the recently retired senior vice president of the eastern division U.S. operations and chief HR and diversity officer for FedEx Express.
Brown is expected to share his insights on how Temple came up on FedEx’s radar for its new facility in the city.
Henry said that the salute to business is an annual banquet for the greater Temple business community to come together and celebrate the excellence, partnerships, growth and development of the greater community.
“The Salute to Business celebrates not an individual or business’s development but recognizes the (whole) community,” Henry said. “The total because it takes everyone pulling together in the same direction to accomplish what Temple has achieved in the past 4.5 years.”
Event organizers said that, despite the event being pushed back until Tuesday, they will not be selling any more tickets to the event.