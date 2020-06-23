BELTON — Longhorns are coming to Belton this week — although these will not be wearing jerseys and playing football.
The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America will start their 33rd annual World Expo at the Bell County Expo Center Wednesday. This will be the association’s third consecutive year holding the event in Belton.
While the event will start on Wednesday, the association’s event manager Pam Robison said most events that the public will be interested in will begin on Thursday. Events Thursday through Saturday start in the morning, usually about 9 a.m.
“The show that is happening off here is our World Expo, which is the final show of our show season with people who have qualified their animals to compete here,” Robison said. “This year our entries are probably a little bit above last year, but we don’t have as many from out of state.”
The three days of events, from Thursday until Saturday, will be open to the public for free with a variety of contests being held for all ages.
Robison said the event is expected to attract about 800 people to watch the events throughout the expo, with attendees expected to come for some events but leave for others. In addition to the visitors, Robison said about 400 longhorns will be brought in as well.
The event will also see a variety of vendors, such as one selling longhorn meat, along with an art competition and a silent auction.
This year, the event has worked to deal with the coronavirus by working with the rules set by the Expo Center on social distancing and mandatory health surveys, Robison said.
Robison said the association has made changes this year on its check-in system to use phone calls to alert competitors to keep with social distancing. She joked that the length of the horns on the cattle will make it hard for many to get too close to one another.
TO LEARN MORE
The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association will meet Wednesday through Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For more information, visit https://www.tlbaa.org/tlbaa-events/world-show/.