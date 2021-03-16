A dedication ceremony to honor Texas Department of Public Safety Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper will be held Wednesday morning in Belton.
The ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. at the Bell County Expo Center’s Assembly Hall, 301 W. Loop 121.
Nipper’s family, as well as law enforcement and local officials, will attend the ceremony, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Nipper, 63, was killed in a fiery Nov. 4, 2017, crash on Interstate 35 in Temple as he was conducting a traffic stop. A truck driven by Scott Douglas Taylor of Marble Falls struck the rear of Nipper’s DPS vehicle while it was parked on the southbound shoulder of the highway. The mangled DPS vehicle was ablaze when Temple Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the crash site near Midway Road.
A graduate of Copperas Cove High School and Central Texas College, Nipper was a peace officer for 43 years. He worked for several police departments, including Belton and Nolanville, before entering the DPS academy.
Nipper was commissioned as a trooper in January 1983. He was stationed in Temple and lived in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The Trooper Thomas Nipper Memorial Highway — created by the 87th Texas Legislature — consists of a section of I-35 from Temple to Belton between mile markers 297 to 294. The bill was filed by state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
“House District 55 is my greatest priority and naming this highway in the memory of Tom Nipper is one of the ways we can honor our lost community member and his colleagues, family and friends,” Shine said in 2018. “I don’t think we can ever really prepare for a tragedy like this, and it is certainly not something we should forget.”
In September 2018, Nipper was awarded a Star of Texas award for heroism in service to his community and the state.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state and beyond came to Temple days after Nipper’s death, paying respect to the fallen trooper. A seemingly endless procession of patrol cars snaked its way along Loop 363 to Temple Bible Church, where an estimated 4,000 people attended a memorial service.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement after Nipper’s death.
“Trooper Nipper was a dedicated member of Texas’ law enforcement community, and like his fellow officers, I am saddened to learn of his tragic death,” Abbott said at the time. “The men and women who make the commitment to keeping us safe are everyday heroes, and we should always remember the risks and sacrifices they make to serve their fellow Texans.”
DPS honored Nipper in June 2018 with a monument outside of its Temple office.
Suspect sentenced
In March 2020, Taylor pleaded guilty in criminally negligent homicide in Nipper’s death. Months later, in October 2020, Taylor was sentenced to 14 months in state jail by Bell County 264th District Court Judge Paul LePak.
Tammy Nipper, the trooper’s wife, and daughter Amy Nipper Schmoyer read their teary statements after LePak announced the sentence, the Telegram previously reported.
Schmoyer said, “You went on with your life. We had to go home and make funeral arrangements. It should have been you and not my dad.”
Tammy Nipper said, “I kept trying to wake up from the nightmare.”
She referred several times to Nipper as “her rock.”
“When Tom was killed, part of me died, too,” she said.
Taylor, who took the stand, said he doesn’t remember the accident. He said the last thing he remembered was being in the far left lane of I-35. He doesn’t know how everything happened, but he admitted he felt “responsible.”
Witnesses said they saw Taylor’s pickup truck cross all the traffic lanes without a signal.
Crash circumstances
Taylor’s lack of sleep, a long drive without enough breaks and his stress because of a child custody issue were factors cited by Bell County Assistant District Attorney Steve Mike Waldman.
William John Dedrick, Taylor’s Houston-area based attorney, called witnesses to attest to Taylor’s lack of a criminal history since 1996 and his Christian lifestyle.
“There is accountability, responsibility there,” Waldman said before he asked LePak to sentence Taylor to two years in state jail.
LePak pronounced Taylor’s guilt and handed down the 14-month state jail sentence. Taylor softly cried as he was handcuffed and led from the courtroom to await his transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice State Jail Division.