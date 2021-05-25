During a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Temple Chamber of Commerce, the Temple Independent School District opened Thrifty Wildcats on Monday — a resale store that will provide Temple High graduates who need extra life skills experience in customer service.
The site is located at 300 S. 27th St. in Temple.
Chelsea Vasquez, a functional skills teacher with Temple High’s special education department, said that the program began with a grant proposal to the Temple Education Foundation.
“Cheryl Nelson and I wrote the grant (to TEF) for a little under $1,300 at after we saw a similar program in San Antonio,” she told the Telegram. “We wrote the grant at the very end of January and then received our funds in April.”
Since receiving their initial grant, Vasquez and her students — who clean the items that are donated prior to selling — have worked nearly every day at the site for the past month.
“They are extremely excited, especially when they see everything come in,” Vasquez said. “All of my students have already graduated but they’re working on their independent educational plan. They are the ones responsible for washing and cleaning all the clothes we’ll sell at Thrifty Wildcats … and then they’ll be working on their money skills for when the kids pay for their items at the cash register.”
Jason Mayo, Temple High’s principal, said he was very pleased to watch the program develop.
“It’s great that we have staff members committed to our students … and make sure that they have what they need to be successful,” Mayo said. “So it’s exciting to see a project that started off on a sheet of paper become a reality today. It’s going to be a big deal for us.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott agreed, adding that he likes the collaboration that brought Thrifty Wildcats to fruition.
“They’ve worked so hard and I am just so proud of them,” Ott said. “We have a responsibility with a lot of our students that maybe haven’t gone off to college yet ... and this is a good opportunity to make sure that they have post-secondary success.”
Vasquez hopes Thrifty Wildcats will become an independent work site for the students in the future after a near-$3,000 grant from Texas A&M University was awarded.
But in the meantime, she is simply thankful to the Temple ISD community for the donations they have provided thus far.
“The community within all the teachers here in Temple ISD has been excellent,” she said. “They have been donating like crazy to help make sure (Thrifty Wildcats) is successful.”