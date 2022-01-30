Housing for hundreds of new residents is on its way to Temple.
The first reading of two rezoning requests received approval by the City Council earlier this month, paving the way for new single-family homes and apartments.
A tract in northeast Temple received approval by the Council in a 4-0 vote for its rezoning from agriculture to single family 3 zoning. Councilman Wendell Williams abstained from the vote due to having consulted for the developer on a previous project.
The proposed 49.64-acre development, addressed as 1702 N. 42nd St., is south of Hillcrest Road and west of North 42nd St.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, said officials are studying access to the development, with a proposed expansion under design.
“In terms of the thoroughfare plan, 42nd Street is designated as a collector and the city does have a project that is under design to widen that,” Chandler said. “That would not only serve this development but also a development to the east.”
Of the 237 lots in the development, 45% are expected to be single-family homes with detached garages, 43% single-family homes or townhomes with attached garages and 12% duplexes.
The project will include a portion of a hike-and-bike trail on its western side, which could eventually connect to a proposed trail being developed by Temple.
City Council members expressed concern over the maintenance of the trail. City officials and developers of the project later confirmed the property owner’s association will be in charge of that maintenance.
Garrett Nordyke, engineer for TCG Engineering who is working on the project, said the developer plans on expanding the project after acquiring nearby land.
“After we submitted this application for rezoning, the applicant also went under contract for a piece of property that extends along the tributary to the south,” Nordyke said. “So we will see (the Council) again in a few weeks to a few months and have the same discussion about trail connectivity.”
The second rezoning request was for a 10.1-acre tract, and was unanimously approved by the Council.
The tract to be rezoned, addressed as 2102 Scott Blvd., is the second phase for the Ariza Temple Apartments near Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple.
“The applicant who developed the Ariza Temple Apartments wants to do the same thing on this piece of property and include access to Scott Boulevard,” Chandler said. “And thus, (this lot) is being rezoned from general retail to Temple medical zoning to match the rest of the development.”
The development includes 260 units spread out among seven buildings, including 78 efficiency units, 76 one-bedroom units, 94 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units.
The expansion also will include walking trails and a dog park for residents.
Council members expressed concern over the original placement of the dog park, which was proposed next to neighboring homes, but developers on the project said it could be moved.
“We have enjoyed operating phase one and we want to be good neighbors,” Daniel Mota, who works for the Cypressbrook developer, said. “If that is really the only hold up, we can shift away from that location.”
A second reading on the rezoning of both properties is expected during the Council’s next meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.