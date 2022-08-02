Temple area residents will soon have access to some of the spiciest salsas and hot sauces in Central Texas when Chef Flaco’s Gourmet Foods opens its doors to customers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
“We found a nice retail spot in Temple where we will sell our house brands, which are Chef Flaco’s Salsa and Wicket Provision’s Hot Sauces,” Adam Yauk, who owns Chef Flaco’s Gourmet Foods, told the Telegram. “We’re promoting those house brands but we’re also going to be purchasing and retailing other gourmet food lines like snacks, hot sauces, queso, barbeque sauces, spices and other condiments.”
This journey toward owning a storefront at 1217 S. First St. in Temple began for Yauk eight years ago when he started selling Chef Flaco’s Original Salsa — a recipe that has remained unchanged — at Texas farmer’s markets.
“We’ve been manufacturing salsa for eight years and that was pretty much just a side business until I started doing it full time about a year ago,” he said. “This is my passion in life so it’s been awesome to see it blossom and turn into a place where my customers can get my products five days a week rather than having to wait until Saturday for a farmer’s market.”
Yauk, who earned his nickname “Flaco” for his thin stature while working at several four-star restaurants in San Antonio, emphasized how many in the Temple-area community share that excitement.
“There’s nothing wrong with farmer’s markets,” he said. “We’ll still continue to do all our farmer’s markets every Saturday, but it’s a little nice for somebody to come into an air-conditioned building and shop, especially when it’s 106 degrees outside.”
Temple resident Shirley Roskey is one of those residents.
“Can’t wait to come see the new store opening and get some great salsa,” she said in a Facebook post.
However, customers might need a cold beverage to keep their mouths from catching on fire, as some products land at or near the top of the Scoville scale — a measurement for the pungency of chili peppers.
“We have a brand-new product that was just released to the public,” Yauk said. “It’s the (Black Mamba 16 Final Bite Hot Sauce), which is a 16 million Scoville hot sauce. It’s for people that just can’t get enough spice and that kind of want to live on the edge a little bit.”
A jalapeño pepper, for reference, typically registers between 2,500 to 8,000 Scoville heat units, according to the Scoville scale.
“The hottest pepper in the world right now is the Carolina reaper and it averages at about 2 million (Scoville heat units) so this sauce is dangerous stuff,” said Yauk, whose business is Go Texan-approved.
With its grand opening just days away, the Temple-based chef is ready to launch his business into its next chapter.
“We are a member of the Temple Chamber of Commerce and they’re going to be here at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 to do a ribbon cutting,” Yauk said. “As a chef, my passion is for my food to get as many smiles on people’s faces as possible, so I really appreciate their support.”