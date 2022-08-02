Salsa shopping

Brianna Kincaid from Temple shops for salsa Saturday with her dog Harley at Chef Flaco’s booth, manned by Adam Yauk, at the Temple Farmers Market in downtown Temple in July 2022.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Temple area residents will soon have access to some of the spiciest salsas and hot sauces in Central Texas when Chef Flaco’s Gourmet Foods opens its doors to customers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

jvalley@tdtnews.com