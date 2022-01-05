BELTON — Bell County, along with a dozen other local entities, will now work with a consultant to develop a regional conservation plan to protect a local endangered species.
The Bell County Commissioners Court, representing the 13 entities, approved an agreement to work with consultant Blanton & Associates on Monday. The $58,500 agreement is for phase one of the conservation plan, which aims to protect a local species of endangered karst invertebrates.
The cost of the plan will be split amongst participating members, with Bell County paying $7,213.50 for phase one.
In phase one, the consultant will help the local coalition put together an application to U.S. Fish and Wildlife for a $1 million grant for the plan’s creation.
“It is simply to get the application in, in hopes that we get the grant,” Dirk Aaron, general manager for the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, said. “And then the coalition will then meet and look at the specificity of what the next step is before we progress further.”
Aaron will be the project coordinator for the project, playing a similar role to his job in conserving the Salado salamander.
Officials said the creation of the conservation plan is needed to help continue local construction and development.
The Endangered Species Act, which protects these invertebrates, requires measures to be taken to mitigate damages to their environment. The conservation plan would help local developers know if they were affecting karst habitats and what measures they could take.
Aaron said the local region has a lot of spaces that could house the endangered species, mainly around the two Bell County lakes.
“There are a lot of Edwards (Aquifer) equivalent wells in and around Belton Lake,” Aaron said. “We do know the karst features of the geology of our county is significant.”
Entities that are a part of this group, the Bell Coryell Karst Coalition, include Bell and Coryell counties as well as the cities of Temple, Belton, Salado, Killeen, Harker Heights, Gatesville and Copperas Cove.
Other entities participating in the group include the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, Middle Trinity Underground Water Conservation District, the Brazos River Authority, and the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization. The group also plans on working with Fort Hood, which could find traces of the endangered species on its land.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said the need to continue with local growth is worth the estimated $1.4 million cost to create the conservation plan.
“It is a lot of money,” Whitson said. “And, the fact that we have the ability to get a $1 million grant saves us a ton of money on something that we are probably going to have to do anyways.”