Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.2 billion in sales tax allocations in August, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit solid economic growth and stability. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in August compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $3.28 million, a 16.96% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will receive $866,605, a 16.25% rise.
The total August allocations for Texas represent a 10.8% increase from the allocations distributed during August 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
The county will receive $2.98 million in sales tax allocations in August, an increase of 11.41% from last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive about $3.1 million in sales tax revenue, a 5.46% increase, the release said.
Harker Heights will receive $1.03 million, a 0.43% increase.
Nolanville is receiving $238,838, a 16.69% increase.
Salado is set to receive $83,700 this month, a healthy 33.21% increase.
Troy will receive $77,705, a 16.96% increase.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $37,690, an 11.36% increase.
Little River-Academy is expected to receive $13,449, a 5.9% increase.
Holland will receive $13,446, an impressive 47.98% increase.
Coryell County will receive $316,676, 1.63% more than August last year.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.92% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $639,233.
Gatesville experienced an 8.12% decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $243,190.
Milam County will receive $182,480, an impressive increase of 48.79% from August 2021.
Rockdale will receive $103,501, a 9.8% increase.
Cameron is expected to receive $120,845, a 15.6% increase.
Thorndale will receive $29,204, a healthy 35.43% increase.
Milano is set to receive $12,278, a 3.65% increase.