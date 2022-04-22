Thomas Baird, a CentraLand Title Co. principal, had the novel “A Tale of Two Cities” on his mind Friday afternoon as he described the current economy.
“‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,’” Baird said. “I look back at the past few years (with COVID-19) and I can’t think of a better way to describe what we’ve been through. But we’ve come through it.”
On Friday, Baird and Mark Dotzour — who served for 18 years as the chief economist of the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University — spoke about the region’s economic outlook during the CentraLand Title Co. 2022 Economic Summit at the in Temple.
Hundreds were in attendance, including city, county and state officials.
“We’ve been reaping the benefits of just extraordinary times up until now,” Dotzour said. “We’re going to get the backside of this extraordinary time going forward here. If you think the stock market is really interesting and entertaining and volatile, just strap on your boots, gang, because it’s just barely getting started here.”
During his lecture, Dotzour discussed soaring fuel prices, rising wages, climbing home prices and the labor shortage — a scenario he did not anticipate.
“I had no idea people would not come back to work,” he said. “There’s a labor shortage everywhere.”
However, Dotzour, who earned his doctorate in the Department of Finance at the University of Texas in 1987, emphasized how he now sees that trend every day, in every city and in every industry.
“I got here an hour and a half early and stopped at Shipley’s Donuts for a donut and a cup of coffee. But as I got out to go in, there was a sign there that said, ‘I’m sorry, the lobby’s closed because we don’t have anybody here.’ That’s just one example.”
Although Dotzour is projecting a recession to hit the United States within the next two years, he does not expect the impact in Central Texas to be as damaging.
“There have been times in my career where the United States has experienced a recession at the national level, but Texas chose not to participate in it,” he told the Telegram. “That’s very possible this time around. Texas may not be unscathed but the negative impact of a recession will be a lot lower in Texas than it will be in the nation’s average.”
Dotzour highlighted major businesses that are relocating to Texas as a key factor for that projection. For example, Meta recently announced an $800 million data center to be built in Temple.
“With all of these big companies coming here, the economic damage is going to be in the cities that they’re leaving,” he said. “So we may actually continue to grow during our nationwide recession.”
Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, appreciated Dotzour’s remarks.
“A big takeaway for me is that no matter what’s happening nationally, (Central Texas) is still a great place to live, work and invest,” he said. “What we’re seeing in this area is the benefit of living in a community that grows together, recognizes the value of growth and invests together. We’re going to continue to see people from around the country coming here, because this is a desirable place to do business and to live and raise their families.”
Although inflation has become increasingly concerning for many Central Texas residents, Pittenger said he is confident that the region will persevere.
“We’ll come out of this strong, because we have the structural fundamentals, like Mark said, to weather the storm and get through the hard times,” he said. “We’re going to continue to thrive. I think we’ve seen that historically in this area and we’re going to continue to see that moving forward. It’s not an easy path but (Central Texas) is where we all want to be … and everybody else is trying to join us.”
Baird shared that stance.
“I’ve been used to (hearing), ‘Everything is wonderful. Don’t worry about it,’” he said. “What I heard today is that we’ve got a rocky road ahead of us over the next several years … but it’s not all doom and gloom. It may be a little bit cloudy for a while but we just need to be aware and take precautions and do the things that are good for our business and for our community and for our families.”
Dotzour said he enjoyed the opportunity to speak in Temple again.
“I retired from the university, but I absolutely love doing this,” he said. “I just really feel a joy in talking to men and women who are trying to make good decisions for their families and their customers. This is what my comfort zone is.”