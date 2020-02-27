Seniors living in Temple will soon have new low-cost apartments to move into after the City Council supported federal funding for a new project.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted to approve the city’s full support for a new apartment complex that would receive federal funds. The project — called Lofts at Temple Medical — aims to bring 130 affordable apartments for seniors to South Temple.
The apartments will be built near Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, just north of the intersection of Scott & White Boulevard and Loop 363. The site will provide access to future retail space on adjoining land.
The project is one of seven in the Temple’s region competing for $1.5 million from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs housing tax credit program. City officials said the aim of the program is to encourage investment in affordable housing by reducing the debt developers would otherwise borrow, allowing them to charge less to rent their properties.
Zachary Krochtengel, one of the project’s developers, said the city’s support will help them have a good chance at receiving funds since there are other proposals in Central Texas seeking public money.
“Based on us scoring every other competitive application, we believe we are in second place at this point and in line for funding as the second-place application in the region,” Krochtengel said.
He said the project would receive $1.5 million from the program every year for a decade, totaling $15 million.
Krochtengel said Temple has a big need for more senior housing since some similar senior apartments have wait lists of up to two years.
The Lofts at Temple Medical will include amenities such as a pool, a room for group meetings and other activities. The apartments will set aside units to accommodate those with disabilities.
While City Council members were supportive of the project, they were concerned about the project’s connection to Scott & White Boulevard, a private road on the hospital campus.
Developers behind the project are already in talks with the hospital for access to the road, which Council members view as key to provide access in and out of the complex.
“There are some hurdles to go through, but if they are accomplished, I think it will be a very positive (project),” said Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents South Temple. “(It being close to) Scott & White is very good for people who need access to health care. We understand there is a waiting list for other similar projects around the city and we have a growing aging population like everywhere else.”