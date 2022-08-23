Belton Independent School District trustees approved a 2-cent reduction in the tax rate during a regular meeting on Monday.
The newly adopted tax rate is $1.3371 — 94.29 cents for maintenance and operations and 39.42 cents for debt service — per $100 of appraised property value.
“Five years ago getting on the board, these numbers were intimidating to take in,” Trustee Ty Taggart told Belton ISD chief financial officer Melissa Lafferty. “I think you’ve done an excellent job since you’ve been here of spending the extra time with some of us to make sure that we understand where we are, where we’ve been and where we’re heading.”
This move — which lowers the annual taxes for a homeowner with a $200,000 valuation by $40 if the value of the home didn’t change — came as the district adopted a $141.8 million budget for the 2022-23 school year.
The district is spending about $4.4 million more than the budget for the 2021-22 school year. That sum includes funding for additional staff in response to Belton ISD’s ever-rising enrollment, salary increases and operational inflationary costs.
The no-new revenue tax rate would have been $1.1113.
“We appreciate the months of hard work spent by our administrative team and board of trustees in developing a budget that provides for the learning needs of our growing student population and for our recent salary adjustments,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “These are priority goals for our board of trustees and our budget aligns with that.”
Belton ISD trustees approved its latest compensation plan during a regular school board meeting late last June.
“The budget accounts for the pay raise trustees approved … to help the district recruit and retain staff,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release. “The compensation plan gave a 4% increase for teachers and professional staff, a 6% increase for paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff, and a 2% increase for administrators.”
Although Smith — who anticipated 700-plus new students to be enrolled in Belton ISD this fall — would have liked the compensation plan to include a larger salary bump, he noted how they did not have the luxury to wait and find out if the Texas Legislature would propose legislation that would provide further funding.
“We know people deserve more than this,” he said during the June meeting. “With all of the other districts that have already approved their compensation plans, our human resources department is in a position where they are trying to recruit teachers to fill those vacancies. We have studied and studied this situation because we share those concerns long term, but we believe that this proposal keeps us competitive with local school districts that are competing for staff as well.”
During the meeting on Monday, trustees also appointed 12 members to its newly formed Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee — a collective of parents, staff, students and community members who will review spending and schedules for May 2022 bond projects beginning in September.
These stakeholders include Brandon Bozon, vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer at Temple College; Ellen Burnett, president of the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation; Lucas Cali, a business manager at West Temple Orthodontics; Emily Evatt, a Lake Belton High School senior; Victor Flores, a concrete worker at EMR Construction; Lauren Hale, a Belton New Tech @ Waskow High School senior; Kevin Koonce, chief operating officer at Right Sized Inventory; and Rucker Preston, executive director at Family Promise of East Bell County.
“It’s important that we bring the community along with us and show them what we’re doing with the funding they supported,” Smith said. “This oversight committee comprised of community members is one more way we can demonstrate transparency.”