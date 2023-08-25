14/35 Belton Crossing

The 14/35 Belton Crossing industrial park will occupy 27.56 acres west of Interstates 35 and 14 in Belton.

 Courtesy

Belton will have a new 27.56-acre industrial park in 2024 after Tradition Holdings, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm, broke ground on a site west of Interstates 35 and 14.

