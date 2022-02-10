The Belton City Council approved the implementation of a compensation study on Tuesday that will increase the base pay for police officers and firefighters by about $10,000.
Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said the police officer entry level base pay would increase from $48,460 to $58,500.
“After adjusting for years of service, the average pay increase for all police officer positions will be $10,811,” Rodgers Said. “The city recommends firefighter entry level base pay increase from $42,118 to $52,204. After adjusting for years of service, the average pay increase for all firefighter positions will be $12,074.”
The study also showed that about 16 non-civil service positions needed pay-grade adjustments on the city pay scale, and that all non-civil service position mid-points needed to be increased by 5.9%.
“Nine positions are recommended to receive salary increases to bring their salary within at least 90% of market,” Rodgers said. “In addition, adjustments were made to bring our minimum pay for all new hires (to) $14 per hour.”
Rodgers noted how the city’s last external compensation study was completed on Oct. 22, 2019.
“In October 2021, the city secured services with Logic Compensation Group (LCG), a consulting firm specializing in compensation studies and benefits, to perform a comprehensive compensation analysis of our current pay structure,” he said in a staff report.
That analysis included evaluating current salaries and positions in pay grades, benefits, and vacation and sick leave practices.
“Our objectives were to develop a strategic approach to ensure an accurate and competitive analysis would be conducted in order to identify our strengths and weaknesses in the current relevant labor market,” Rodgers said. “A customized survey document was issued to outside public sector organizations, and the market survey results were reviewed by LCG.”
The consulting firm’s compensation study that was completed last month showed a need for adjusting pay for some civil service employees, according to the city of Belton.
Meanwhile, all other non-civil service employees will receive a 2% raise, the city said.
The full compensation study — at a cost of $1,600,000 — could be fully implemented over a two-year period.
“The fiscal year 2022 annual budget includes $568,670 to cover the April 2022 implementation,” Rodgers said. “The city’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act funding could be used in fiscal year 2023.”
Gene Ellis, Belton assistant city manager and police chief, stressed how this move will help the police department retain its staff.
“I’ve been with you for 13 years and this is by far the most significant thing that we can do for the Belton Police Department,” Ellis said during a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday. “It makes them competitive with their neighbors, the people that they train with and the people that they interact with at the jail. We’ve lagged for so long and this is one of the best things that we can do.”
Councilman David K. Leigh agreed.
“This is near and dear to my heart,” he said. “We’ve tried to solve (compensation issues) in the past without using taxes and the need is there. Other communities are hiring and we need to keep our people.”
However, the finance director emphasized how annual increases should be covered by recurring revenue sources — like property taxes and sales taxes — in the years to follow.
“This here will take us into the future … and we shouldn’t want anything less than that,” Ellis said. “This plan is solid and is finally going to take us where we need to be.”