Continued inclement weather prompted most Central Texas school districts — including the Temple, Belton, Salado and Academy school districts — to extend closures for today.
Both Temple and Belton schools districts plan to be closed today due to potentially hazardous road conditions that linger.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said the decision to extend the closure came after looking at weather reports and talking with Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
However, the weather closures won’t extend the school year, Ott said.
“I can’t speak for other ISDs but for Temple, we have built in the time that allows us to close today and tomorrow with extending school days or the school year to make up time,” Ott said Tuesday.
TISD will still have a planned student holiday on Feb. 20, Ott said.
Belton ISD said the district would remain closed Wednesday.
“Belton ISD will remain closed on Wednesday, February 1, due to potentially hazardous road conditions,” a district statement said. “There will be no classes and all extracurricular activities are canceled for Wednesday. Activities will be rescheduled as appropriate. We do not anticipate needing to make up this day at a later date, so the school calendar should not be impacted.”
BISD was “planning to reopen on Thursday but will continue to monitor weather conditions on Wednesday and communicate any changes,” the statement said.
School district closures
The school districts for Academy, Bartlett, Bruceville-Eddy, Buckholts, Cameron, Holland, Killeen, Moody, Rockdale, Rogers, Rosebud-Lott, Salado and Troy as well as Central Texas Christian School and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple canceled classes for today because of weather-related concerns.
Higher education
Temple College extended its campus closure and continued online services.
“Due to continued inclement weather conditions, Temple College is extending its campus closures and moving to online services and online classes on Wednesday, Feb. 1,” Eric Eckert, executive director of strategic communications and outreach, said in a statement. “Campus offices will be closed, but staff are available to assist with virtual services. All on-campus events are canceled.”
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton announced its campus offices will be closed today. All classes will meet on Zoom at their regularly scheduled times today. Dining halls are expected to reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
City, county closures
The city of Temple announced the weather closure will extend to Wednesday.
Closed facilities include Temple Municipal Court, Temple Public Library, Temple Animal Shelter, Utility Business Office, Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, Sammons Community Center, Sammons Golf Course, Sammons Indoor Pool, Summit Recreation Center, Wilson Recreation Center, and Zone After School.
Temple facilities are currently expected to reopen Thursday, the city said in a news release. Temple residential and commercial solid waste services will resume on Thursday.
The city of Belton offices will be closed today, spokesman Paul Romer said Tuesday afternoon.
Bell County offices and facilities — including the Bell County Public Health District — will be closed today, officials announced.
“Current forecasts for tonight and tomorrow in the Bell County area present the potential for continued ice on the roadways and, as a result, hazardous road conditions remain,” county spokesman James Stafford said. “Out of an abundance of caution, Bell County offices will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1. Public safety services will continue to operate.”