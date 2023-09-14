Dr. Susan Guzmán-Treviño, Temple College’s provost and vice president for academic affairs and student services, has been honored by the Texas Association of Community Colleges with its top award for higher-education leadership.
The prestigious award was presented at the TACC’s annual conference this week in Fort Worth. The award spotlights a dedicated higher-education leader who is innovative, student-focused and who has helped make major advancements in student success.
The Nelson Award also celebrates exemplary commitment to Texas students, leadership, professional decorum, collaboration and community engagement.
“Dr. Susan Guzmán-Treviño has a special gift and ability to develop perspectives from all those around her,” said Dr. Christy Ponce, Temple College president.
“She is able to get broad-based support, collaboration and involvement because of how well she is able to connect with individuals and teams,” Ponce added. “She rolls up her sleeves and leads by example. She’s a great collaborator and has exceptional communication skills. I have been very impressed with what a transformation leader she is.”
Guzmán-Treviño has served Temple College for more than 30 years as an administrator and faculty member. She has led numerous reform efforts at the College, including, most recently, Texas Pathways, Rural Pathways, Caring Campus, Focus to Finish 8-week Course Design, Achieving the Dream national efforts, and the establishment of a Center for Teaching and Learning.
“This award is a testament to the incredible work of Temple College faculty and staff as well as the tremendous support we receive from our board and community,” Guzmán-Treviño said.
“Everyone cares about student success and improving the lives of those in our communities,” she continued. “I’m truly grateful to be surrounded by such a caring community, and I’m honored to receive this award on behalf of Temple College.”
Ponce said the provost provides leadership for both faculty and student services staff and creates enriching experiences for members across the community.
“Dr. Guzmán-Treviño leads, supports and is fully engaged with professional development, leadership and enrichment activities to ensure that faculty, staff and administrators have meaningful growth, development and training throughout the year,” Ponce said. “She gives so much of her dedication, time and passion, and exemplifies what it means to be a true servant leader.”
“Dr. Susan Guzmán-Treviño is an amazing leader. She has helped guide Temple College to many successes,” she said.
“The award is a fitting tribute to her dedication to Temple College students and the many communities across the region that we serve,” Ponce said. “Dr. Guzmán-Treviño works hard each day to help make college attainable for students, and she helps see them through to successful careers. Dr. Guzmán-Treviño is so deserving of this special honor and recognition, and we are proud to have the state’s Administrator of the Year at Temple College!”