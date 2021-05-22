When the COVID-19 pandemic struck Temple, the city and its residents rallied around small businesses by launching “shop local” plans, buying gift cards and certificates, making donations and starting fundraising campaigns.
Many small businesses survived the pandemic storm. Some did not.
Although Texas has eliminated most of its safety precautions and vaccination rates continue to climb, small businesses that have survived still need support.
“When we shop at home, we put money in the pockets of our family, friends and neighbors,” said Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president. “Dollars spent locally help businesses get through these challenging times. We must make shopping with Temple’s small businesses a habit.”
Henry said he often walks around his neighborhood, and during the pandemic, he noticed an increase in delivery trucks for online companies.
“It’s easy to get on a computer and place an order,” he said. “But that doesn’t support our small businesses or put money in local pockets.”
Temple’s small business community has evolved during the pandemic. Many didn’t have an online presence before COVID — now they do, Henry said.
“They had to adjust and many did,” he said. “We have some very resilient businesses here.”
Lorra Gongora of Easy as Pie on First Street in Temple said bakery staff has worked diligently to retain its customer base during hard times.
“We worked very hard to provide custom products to our customers based on their wants and needs,” Gongora said. “We provide quick turnaround on orders, an easy pricing structure and personal service that supports our goal of ‘100 percent delighted’ customers.”
Gongora said that with community support, Easy as Pie has not only retained its customer base, it’s beginning to thrive.
Here are some tips for supporting local businesses as they transition out of the pandemic:
- Put small, local businesses at the forefront of your shopping list. Although large retailers offer speed and convenience, ask yourself, “Can I purchase this from a small business instead?”
- Explore your local area, browse for small businesses online and, if you travel, check out the businesses in those areas, too.
- Don’t underestimate the power of word-of-mouth marketing. Tell your friends, family members and co-workers about your favorite small and local businesses — and suggest that they do the same.
- Instead of just following your favorite small businesses online, share them with your own followers. If you have a particularly enjoyable visit or purchase, create a post and be sure to tag the business.
In Temple and Belton, small businesses are often approached by schools, churches and sports organizations in need of sponsorship or support. Quite often the business owner writes a check with a smile.
“It’s simple to go online to order,” Henry said, “but you are taking away community support. Who do we go to first when we have a school function or need sponsorship for an event? We go to local small businesses. We need to support them during the entire year.
“Small businesses touch everybody,” he said. “They keep America — and Temple — working.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story