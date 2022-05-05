A new $7.3 million elevated storage tank will soon be built in northwest Temple after receiving approval Thursday.
A construction contract with Fort Worth-based Landmark Structures was unanimously approved by the Temple City Council, making way for the new water tower. The structure is expected to hold 3 million gallons of water and service many of the surrounding businesses.
The structure will be built at 2661 Moores Mill Road, in Temple’s Industrial Park, next to the Niagara Bottling plant.
City spokesman Alex Gibbs said the water tower will provide increased water pressure for the area.
“The tank will augment the city’s potable water storage and distribution system, helping sustain pressure and delivery volumes system-wide, but most directly within its pressure plane which includes the industrial park,” Gibbs said.
The water tower will be named the 920 Pressure Plane Elevated Storage Tank, since it will service mostly that pressure plane, which are isolated areas of the water delivery system that maintain a specific range of water pressures.
While the elevated storage tank is currently under the originally budgeted $9.1 million for the project, another element of the project will be bid out separately. This separate item is a 24-inch waterline from Wendland Road west of the site.
“We originally bid the project with the water line but we feel like the pricing will be more competitive by putting that section of the water line in a different, soon-to-be upcoming, project,” Brynn Myers, Temple city manager, said. “So we are recommending just the elevated storage tank for this project and we will recommend the water line for an upcoming bid.”
Construction of the storage tank is expected to take more than a year to complete once started, about 450 days.
Don Bond, director of public works for the city, said construction would start soon and be completed sometime next year.
“You really see construction activity a couple months after the council authorizes the project,” he said.