Texell Credit Union will hold the final seminar in its College Prep Seminar Series on Tuesday.
The “Options and Expectations” seminar, ideal for high school juniors, seniors and their parents, will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Trinity Jr. Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn Temple, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
The free event is open to the public, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The workshop will be an open forum and include admission representatives from Baylor University, Temple College, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, according to a news release.
After introductions and discussions about how to apply and register for college, attendees can ask questions.
Light refreshments will be served.
“Preparing for college can feel overwhelming for both parents and students,” Amy Merriman, Texell’s chief operating officer, said in a news release. “The good news is, there are several resources available. We’re excited to bring this educational opportunity to the community and help our members and their high schoolers plan for college.”
To register, visit texell.org/events.