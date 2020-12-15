BELTON — The Bell County Tax-Assessor Collector’s office is ready to help motorists complete their vehicle registrations before the state waiver expires on April 14, officials said Tuesday.
The temporary waiver currently covers initial vehicle registration, vehicle registration renewal, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards, and 30-day temporary permits. Gov. Gregg Abbott announced those waivers in March as part of the effort to reduce in-person contact and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Drivers who have not reviewed their expired vehicle registration sticker should make plans to renew on or before April 14. However, it is not necessary wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions, a news release said.
“Bell County offers several convenient options to renew your registration and complete other transactions that were temporarily waived due to the pandemic,” Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said in the release. “If you need to visit our offices, we have health and safety measures in place to protect our customers and employees.”
Before renewing their vehicle registrations, Bell County residents will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.
Renewals can be made in person, online at www.TxDMV.gov or by mail, the release said. There is a $1 discount for renewing online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.
In-person renewals can be made by appointment at Bell County vehicle registration offices:
• 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
• 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
• 307 Priest Drive, Killeen
• Fort Hood Visitor Control Center, Building 69004, Fort Hood
For assistance with completing transactions or making an appointment, please contact the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office at 254-933-5318 or visit www.bellcountytx.com/tac/.
Registration renewals (up to 9 months expired are also available at area grocery stores:
• Brookshire Brothers, 215 Mill Creek Dr, Salado
• H-E-B Plus, 2509 N. Main St., Belton
• H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St., Temple
• H-E-B, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
In 2020, the county registered a total of 277,739 vehicles in the county, Luedeke said.