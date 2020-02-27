A $3.2 million road project to apply an asphalt overlay to a portion of FM 1741/South 31st Street in Temple will begin Monday with the setting of barricades and warning signs.
The Texas Department of Transportation said its project will continue the following week with the construction of intermittent sidewalks, the milling and subsequent application of an asphalt overlay along approximately four miles of FM 1741 from Waters Dairy Road to State Highway 53/Central-Adams avenues in downtown Temple.
The paving work will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday with limited daytime sidewalk construction between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m, spokesman Ken Roberts said in a news release.
The project is being undertaken by Austin-based Lonestar Paving Co. It is scheduled for completion in the summer, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect flaggers and Temple Police will assist with traffic control, temporary lane closures and temporary delays within the work zones.
TxDOT cautions motorists to be alert for construction personnel and equipment in the project area.