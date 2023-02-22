The proposed annexation of the western half of Williamson County into the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District will be the subject of three public hearings next month.
Dirk Aaron, manager for the Belton-based water conservation district, announced the hearings intended to get input from residents of Bell and Williamson counties.
The district received a petition for annexation from residents in the western half of Williamson County from the Aquifer Conservation Alliance at a Jan. 11 meeting.
Officials said the alliance organized last year with the mission to understand and address the declining water levels in local wells and the overall groundwater.
Each of the three meetings will take place at 6 p.m. with the first on March 14 at the Leander campus of Rock Pointe Church, 1070 County Road 177 in Leander.
The second meeting will happen on March 16 at Warrior Hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen. The final meeting to happen at the Liberty Hill campus of Rock Pointe Church at 170 County Road 214 in Liberty Hill.
Keith Elliston, president of the alliance, said that it was important for groundwater in the region to be preserved for those people who depend on it.
“The rural and urban centers of WilCo all have investment expectations that groundwater should be sustainable for the long term, but unfortunately that is not the reality,” Elliston said.
The area to be annexed includes about 503 square miles of land and encompasses all the Williamson County area west of Interstate 35.
Officials said that dependence on groundwater by industry, mining, manufacturing and retail businesses has harmed the resource and has led to its accelerating depletion.
Clearwater’s board has asked the members of the alliance to lay out their petition and goals at all three of the public hearings. The district will also hold public comment periods at each meeting to get an understanding of whether residents in both areas want this annexation to happen.
Officials have said that anyone who is interested in addressing the district at these meetings will have a chance to.
Aaron previously stressed that groundwater doesn’t follow political boundaries and an element in protecting Bell County’s water supply is making sure Williamson County’s water is also protected.
In recent years, Aaron said that the district has been able to manage the area’s wells and underground water supply so well because of its single county scope.
“There are more than 5,000 groundwater production wells in Bell County, so the quality and quantity of groundwater is important to private landowners as well as the district.” Aaron said. “We are a single-county district, and when we were formed, the taxpayers and owners wanted a single-county district so there would be more accountability and oversight. Every year we have met and exceeded our performance goals, and it’s in part because the taxpayers have been able to really oversee what we are doing.”
Annexation process
If the request for annexation is approved by the Clearwater board, the annexation issue would then go before voters at a later date.
Residents in the affected area would then need to decide if they would like to join the district, which would come with an increase in property taxes, expected to be as small as $10 to $15 annually for residents.
Officials have said the tax rate set by the district would cover any costs related to the new area, and would not heavily impact Bell County residents.
If annexed, officials said, they expect new seats on the water conservation board would be added with and election to fill those positions would be held.