BELTON — A move by the state Legislature to rename a section of road in Bell County got another voice of support Monday.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously decided to support a bill that would rename a section of Loop 121 in Belton in memory of Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden.
The portion of highway being dedicated in honor of Rhoden is between Interstates 14 and 35, bordering the Bell County Expo Center and Justice Center complex.
“I appreciate the Legislature considering renaming a portion of Loop 121 in honor of Deputy Rhoden,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “It is certainly an appropriate action to recognize, in a very public manner, the dedication and service of Deputy Rhoden.”
Rhoden died last year in April while on duty, deploying tire-deflating sticks on I-35 during an ongoing pursuit when he was hit by a vehicle.
The bill to rename the section of road was filed by state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, in November. The bill was also sponsored by state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.
Currently the bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate after making it out of the Senate Committee on Transportation Monday.
If passed by the Legislature, the proposed bill would have the Texas Department of Transportation design, construct and erect markers at the end of each section of highway showing the designation.
Jeff Buuck, deputy chief of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, thanked the commissioners and state officials during the meeting for their work getting the dedication through.
“John Rhoden was obviously a tremendous servant and a tremendous loss to our department and it has been a very challenging year for all of us,” Buuck said. “This past week was police officers memorial week and we have had a lot of events recognizing his service to the county and to the state. And we thank the Rhodens for allowing us to have John for the time that he was here.”