Canyon Creek Behavioral Health announced the appointment of Dr. Julie S. Young as medical director of Canyon Creek Behavioral Health, 1201 Canyon Creek Drive in Temple.
In this role, Young is responsible for ensuring that psychiatric care, which will be delivered by the Baylor Scott & White Department of Psychiatry, will promote recovery and healing for patients at Canyon Creek Behavioral Health, according to a news release.
Before joining the Temple facility, Young worked as an outpatient psychiatrist with the BS&W Department of Family Medicine in Central Texas. Young was the medical director of psychiatric inpatient, outpatient and consultation services at a regional medical center in New Mexico. She also provided outpatient psychiatric services within a primary care setting at the Veterans Administration in Northern California, according to the release.
Young earned her doctor of medicine degree from Dartmouth Medical School. She completed her general psychiatry internship and residency at the University of California School of Medicine. She earned her master’s of science degree in nutritional sciences at California State University, Los Angeles, and practiced for several years as a registered dietitian prior to attending medical school.
She completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Professional food manager certification
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department are offering a professional food manager certification training course. This program will be offered Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.
The cost for the course will be $125, which includes training, materials and SERV Safe National Food Manager Certification Examination.
The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years. For more information or to register for “Food Safety: It’s Our Business,” the Professional Food Manager Certification Training course of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, call Colleen Foleen at 254-757-5180.
Space is limited. Call 254-757-5180 to reserve a space by Feb. 5.