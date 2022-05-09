The city of Belton will unveil a historical marker at The Beltonian Theatre at 11 a.m. on Tuesday as the establishment celebrates 100 years of entertainment history.
“We’re honored to be a part of the downtown Belton community,” Zechariah Baker, who owns the Beltonian, told the Telegram. “We’ve been here, strong and proud, for 100 years now … and we’ll be the first business to get a city of Belton historical marker. That is very exciting for us.”
Since the site — which had temporarily closed in 2013 — reopened in 2017, it has screened countless classic movies, held numerous live events and offered rentals for private events.
“Our programming has allowed families and people of all ages to enjoy the experience here at The Beltonian Theatre,” Baker said. “I think mixing up and having many different kinds of content has allowed The Beltonian Theatre to appeal to many different people across multiple generations. It has allowed us to stay relevant and viable as a member of downtown Belton and the Central Texas community.”
The Beltonian Theatre will continue its eclectic offerings this weekend through five featured events: “A Tribute to Sinatra!” featuring Bruce Carbonara at 6 p.m. on Friday; Breakfast at the Beltonian Theatre with the Thundercats and Transformers characters at 8 a.m. on Saturday; Hot Wings of Death Food Challenge at noon on Saturday; “David Born as Robin Williams” at 6 p.m. on Saturday; and a free screening of “Lonesome Dove” at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“If you finish first in The Beltonian Theatre Wings of Death Food Challenge, you will win one year of unlimited free movies and your picture up on our wall of fame,” the Beltonian said in a news release. “Second place will win three months of unlimited movies. Third place will win one month.”
The Beltonian also is encouraging customers to pick up tickets for its free screening of “Lonesome Dove” early as it is expecting a “very large crowd.”
“The tickets are first-come, first-serve general seating and will be available for pick up at the box office … anytime the theatre is open for business,” the Beltonian said. “The doors for the movie will open at approximately 1 p.m. and there will be a 15 intermission in-between each episode. Each episode is 90 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission in between each.”
Other ticketed events, meanwhile, are for sale online at TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Events.
“By varying our programming this weekend … we hope that people will see a little bit of what we’re currently doing at the Beltonian Theatre and relate that to what we have done in the past,” Baker said. “We want to continue to honor that tradition of helping people’s hearts and minds by being happy.”