The Bell County Commissioners Court released its $118.7 million general fund budget Monday that calls for employee pay increases and new public safety or judicial positions.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn presented the budget that is a combination of $115.7 million in revenues and $3 million from the county’s fund balance. The general fund expense this year is $9.5 million more than the $109.2 million general fund for fiscal year 2021.
Blackburn said the increase in this year’s budget is mainly due to growth, with new properties being taxed and more sales tax revenue.
This year the county will have a property tax rate of 39.43 cents per $100 valuation — which is the no-new-revenue rate — 3.1 cents lower than last year.
“The no-new-revenue tax rates are meant to raise the same amount of taxes on the same properties in FY 21 and FY 22,” Blackburn said. “And that is what is important from my standpoint.”
While the tax rate is proposed at the no-new-revenue rate, the amount of property taxes collected by the county will rise by about $1.9 million.
County officials said this rise in property taxes is due to new properties coming on to the tax rolls, adding more than $2.8 million in revenues.
Overall, taxable property in the county saw an increase of 9.95 percent to more than $24.6 billion. This percentage is less than the previous two years that saw increases of 10.44 percent in fiscal year 2020, and 11.55 percent in fiscal year 2021.
As in previous years, Blackburn pointed out that unfunded mandates from the state account for 10.22 cents per $100 valuation, or about $22 million, in property taxes.
“Unfunded mandates are mandates that come from the state that require the county provide a certain level of service or program, but does not come with the correlated revenues or fees to engage or to provide that service or activity,” Blackburn said. “If you calculate that 10 cents into our proposed tax rate, that is about 25 percent of our tax rate. So one-fourth of your tax rate goes to fund what the state requires we do but does not fund what we are required to do.”
Blackburn highlighted several expenses of the new budget during Monday’s meeting, including those for personnel and public safety.
One change with the new budget is a 2 percent countywide pay increase for employees that will amount to about $1.03 million. The county also budgeted $2.16 million to add 39 positions, most of which relate to public safety or the judicial system.
Also budgeted was $3.5 million for housing inmates outside the county that comes as the officials budgeted spending about $120.45 million on an upgrade of the jail and other public safety projects.
The county will hold the first of two public hearings on the tax rate at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton.
The final reading for both the budget and the tax rate is set to be held during the Commissioners Court 9 a.m. meeting on Monday at the historic courthouse.