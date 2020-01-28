A historic Temple funeral home was recognized by the city Tuesday — prior to the building’s future use as the headquarters of a local help center.
City officials and members of the Temple Historic Preservation Committee held a reception Tuesday afternoon to honor the old Hornsby Murcherson Funeral Home at 201 S. Eighth St. Representatives of the committee gave the owners of the funeral home a small historical marker to place inside the building.
Sonjanette Crossley, president of Citizens for Progress, a non-profit group that owns the historic building, accepted the award.
“The Temple Historic Marker Program continues to be a passion project for the Temple Historic Preservation Committee, made up of local community leaders and history enthusiasts,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “The committee created this program in order to recognize Temple’s many historic landmarks and to instill a sense of community pride among city residents.”
Since its establishment in 2008, city officials said the program has awarded more than 50 such markers across the city to homes, businesses, schools and parks. The funeral home, which was built in 1928, is the first building to be recognized with a marker this year.
Simmons said the buildings that receive the markers must be at least 50 years old and have historic or architectural significance to the community.
With Crossley’s non-profit taking over the building, they plan on making it a place where residents can get help with issues ranging from housing to computers. The historic building will be called the East Side Service Center, Crossley said.
She said she plans on placing the marker inside so people remember the history of the building.
“It makes me feel really good (taking over the building) because by being as mature as I am, I know the value of history,” Crossley said. “It is like getting a new baby, getting a project, because of what we think will happen through here. For me to get this (marker) to acknowledge what it was, that the (building) is grounded and some good things happened here.”