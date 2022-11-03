It was an hour before show time and there wasn’t an empty seat at Fajita Kings on 31st Street Thursday night.
Members of Temple Pride prepared for their Golden Girls Trivia event and Drag Show.
Across the street and on the corner of the business, a group calling themselves the Collective of Concerned Community Members of Bell County protested the event.
“We have gathered to let our voices be heard in opposition of the drag show event being hosted by Fajita Kings in Temple,” Christina Wilson, a spokeswoman from the group, said in a written statement. “The drag show … is being advertised as family-friendly and open to all ages.”
Jessi Castro, founder and president of Temple Pride, said the event was held to assure the local LGBTQI community that there is a safe place in Temple for them to gather.
“We have places like this that will allow them to be part of the community,” he said. “Because we are all part of the community.”
Wilson said drag show should not be advertised as family friendly and described it as explicitly sexual.
“We believe this violates many laws already on the books meant to protect children from sexual exploitation,” she said. “We can no longer stand idly by and remain quiet to the agenda being forced upon our community.”
Castro said that drag queens are art and entertainment form and nothing else — there is no agenda to indoctrinate children as some protestors believe.
“Apparently, people think that drag queens groom children,” he said. “That is not true at all. Nobody is trying to get your child to do anything. It’s literally an art form. I think it’s going to be a wonderful event. I think the community is going to see what the community is about; supporting people that are different; supporting local businesses that are willing to take a chance on the LGBTQI community is a very big step for Temple.”
A heavy police presence was seen in the area, with several Temple Police Department patrol units standing guard at the business’s parking lot at 2006 S. 31st St. and nearby.
“TPD is monitoring the event due to anticipated heightened public response and is present to ensure the safety of the spectators, performers, employees, and other members of the public who may be present,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
The business had its own security for the event, consisting of about 10 armed and unarmed guards.
Nell Brindley was one of those protesting. She said the drag queen show is imposing on the innocence of children.
“This is another means of trying to normalize unnatural, adult sexual agendas,” she said. “We are here because the innocence of our community’s children is important to protect.”
Since the event was announced, Fajita Kings said in a social media post that it received substantial backlash from opponents.
“We are always honored to be involved in any type of event, show, or celebration,” the restaurant’s post said. “However, this time, the amount of backlash we received has been mind-blowing. From non-stop phone calls to social media and e-mails, it just doesn’t stop. The ‘Karens’ have too much free time and never sleep.”
The business urged people leaving bad reviews to judge them on their food and customer service and not on their differing societal views.
“Learn to respect and know that you cannot always impose your will and beliefs on everyone around you,” the post said. “You preach morals, but your actions reflect the opposite. That high horse you’re on is just a facade, and it’s very easy to see through it. Thank you, and have a good day.”
Castro, who was born and raised in Temple, said he and his husband of 20 years left the area for about six years since they did not feel like they could be themselves here.
“After he passed, I came back,” he said. “Luckily, I had some great friends that helped me get through it. So, I decided to start (Temple Pride) because we have to be accepting.
“People of the LGBTQI community live here. We pay taxes here. We have homes here. We are part of the community.”