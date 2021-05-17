BELTON — The future got a little bit brighter for a new solar farm planned in east Bell County Monday.
County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to give the county judge the ability to enter into an agreement with the proposed Chillingham Solar Farm. The agreement allows the solar farm to make payments in lieu of taxes on its project, with the amount being determined by the number of megawatts of energy generated.
While the agreement was approved unanimously, several members of the community did show up to voice their opinions on the project.
Stephen Haywood, who represented his family living in the area, said the approval of the agreement would help the project go forward, but would damage the local agriculture industry.
“On the surface, this project might seem to be a financial gain for the county, but please consider the impact on the residential and agricultural sections of our economy,” Haywood said. “The company in question, and all the other projects that have been talked about this area want flat, clear land, and that is just the kind that is most attractive for farming in east Bell County. This solar farm development will damage the farming economy in Bell County and the farming economy stretches well beyond just farmers.”
Other residents at the meeting pointed out that they were upset with the county about the lack of notice given to residents around the project and only finding out by reading the Telegram.
Complaints by people at the meeting also included the fact that the company behind the solar farm was not from Texas and that the farm would interrupt the farming way of life.
The proposed solar farm aims to acquire about 2,300 acres to create about 200 megawatts of energy a year. The project will cost an estimated $255 million and will create about 350 construction jobs and two permanent jobs.
If the project moves forward, it will be the second approved by the county after the Big Elm solar farm was given the green light last year.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he believes that the project does not need the county’s payment in lieu of taxes to go forward.
While not needed, he said the agreement will help put in some rules for the company to follow that they otherwise wouldn’t if nothing was done.
“We said again that this project began, and will ultimately end, with a private company entering into a private agreement with private individuals for the use of private property. The county doesn’t have, has never had and doesn’t look like it will ever have any zoning authority or landing control in the county. That is why most of us live in the county because we have greater freedom to decide what we want to do with our property.”
Commissioners pointed out that they believed that the agreement, in the long run, would be more beneficial to the county than no agreement at all. This is due to the agreement being tied to the number of megawatts generated, and not property taxes which can be contested.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said this agreement was the best tool that the county had to enforce some rules, though he admitted it wasn’t perfect.
Local rancher Gregory Long, who lives in the middle of the proposed solar farm area, was the only resident who spoke in favor of the project during the meeting.
Long said that while he and his family have raised cattle on their 300 acres for years, he knew he could not force his children or grandchildren to follow the same path. He said having the option for them to use the land for solar energy in the future was important.
With the uncertainty in farming and ranching, along with the need for energy, Long said allowing these farms was a good thing.
“I see the opportunity that clean energy coming in presents to not only myself and my family, but my community and the county as a whole,” Long said. “We all lived through the mess that was February and the lack of energy, and if you have been ranching long enough, you remember 2011 when we had zero rain and everyone had to sell off and cut down to absolute minimum for herd stock.”
With the approval, the solar farm is now expected to begin construction sometime in 2022 and be completed by the end of 2023.