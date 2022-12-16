Holiday movie outings to the Temple Mall will soon become a memory of Christmases past.
Premiere Cinemas plans to close its Temple movie theatre — the Premiere 15 IMAX theater — after the final showings on Christmas Day, leaving fewer retail options at the local mall.
Patrice Moody, general manager of the Temple Mall, confirmed the theater’s impending closure on Friday afternoon. She said there are no announced plans for the theater space yet.
Businessman Robert Brandenburg — owner-operator of Peggy’s Coffee House and other small businesses at the mall — posted on Facebook that he was sad to see the theater close.
“I bought the first ticket to the first showing of the first film (Hercules) played in the newly added IMAX screen the day it opened in July 2014,” he said in a Facebook post. “It saddens me to report that I’ll be buying the last ticket to the last showing in IMAX at this theater on Christmas Day.”
Brandenburg said the movie theater closure will affect his businesses.
“Those that know I have 3 small businesses in the mall will understand how devastating this closure to our mall space feels,” he said. “The partnership and collaboration Peggy’s Coffee House had was an incredible run, but in business, nothing lasts forever. Before anyone goes blaming the mall rent, know now that was simply not the case. Rent was based on concession sales since reopening in 2020 in an effort to keep the theater open, but sales have been on a downward trend for quite some time.”
Brandenburg said the mall theater was in need of an upgrade.
“The Premiere Cinemas owners and Temple Mall owners simply couldn’t come to an agreement on who would spend how much to make that happen and continue operating,” he said. “It’s sad, it sucks, and we’ll miss the crew of Premiere who was and is part of our mall family. Let’s help them go out with a bang! Come grab a popcorn and see a movie one last time! Let’s not fill the comments with negative rhetoric about our obviously struggling mall. Rather, let’s share some memories about this theater. Let’s tag and invite an old friend or a loved one to a movie. Let’s spread some love, good vibes and positive cheer as we say goodbye to Premiere Cinemas 15 IMAX Temple Mall.”
Local resident Steve Patterson said it was a shame to lose the mall theater.
“The mall has such potential to be so much more than just a mall but could also be an entertainment center as well,” Patterson said. “But unfortunately, that takes money, and investors and the mall’s history have forged a bad rap in its path. Looks like the newest owner has bought himself an empty building.”
Joseph LaMotte said he hoped another company would take over the mall movie theater space.
“While I loved the idea of a theater in the mall I just wasn’t a fan of the premiere brand theaters,” he said. “The IMAX was a great addition to the area though. There’s still a lot of other theater chains that could take over the space and renovate it. I personally think an Alamo Drafthouse would be great.”
Temple Mall’s retail offerings have diminished in recent years with the closing of Macy’s and JCPenney stores, among many others.
Moody said she could not discuss any future plans for the mall, including construction activity going on in the former JCPenney store space.
“They will make their own announcement,” she said.